BRS condemns mass dismissal of part-time school faculty, calls for reinstatement

Former Minister T Harish Rao slammed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for delivering dismissal letters to teachers on the eve of the Teachers Day.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 September 2024, 06:54 PM

File photo of BRS leader Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The BRS condemned the State government’s decision to terminate 6,200 part-time lecturers and teachers working in social welfare residential schools across the State. The dismissals, which occurred just ahead of Teacher’s Day, have sparked outrage, criticising the State government’s lack of compassion.

Former Minister T Harish Rao slammed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for delivering dismissal letters to teachers on the eve of the Teachers Day. “Is this the people’s governance and Indiramma rule that you promised? Removing 6,200 part-time teachers, lecturers, and DEOs in the middle of the academic year is a heartless decision that left thousands of families in distress,” he said.

Harish Rao demanded the immediate reinstatement of the dismissed staff and the release of their pending salaries of three months. He pointed out that the move not only affected the livelihoods of the teachers but also jeopardised the education of thousands of students. “This careless and senseless decision has put the future of thousands of students in question,” he added. He assured all support on behalf of the BRS to the part-time lecturers and teachers who met him on Wednedsay.

BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar said the Congress government was conspiring to destroy the government residential educational system in the State. Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan, he said the dismissal of 2,000 teachers from SC residential welfare schools, was an attack on constitutional and legal provisions. “The future of two lakh students is now at risk. The once prestigious Centres of Excellence have been reduced to nothing,” he said, pointing to the closure of sports academies and the dismissal of staff from vocational and music colleges.

Praveen Kumar also raised concern over the impact on Sainik schools and colleges, where officers have reportedly left due to deteriorating conditions. He urged people of Telangana to wake up and protect the residential schools from the conspiracy of the Congress government.