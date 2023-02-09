BRS continues protests in Parliament, demands JPC probe into Adani row

In protest, the MPs of BRS and AAP staged a walkout and protested demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani row
Hyderabad: The members of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged protests and walked out of the Parliament for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday, after the Centre did not allow a discussion on the Adani row. Both the parties served suspension notices, which were rejected terming that they were not in order.
In protest, the MPs of BRS and AAP staged a walkout and protested demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani row. They wanted suspension of the listed business to take up discussion on Hindenburg Research‘s allegations against the Adani group and the rout in shares it had caused.
The BRS and AAP MPs also protested in front of the Gandhi statue. They stated that public sector banks and the Life Insurance Corporation had lost money after the Hindenburg report surfaced.