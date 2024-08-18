BRS councilor attempts to die by suicide in Mancherial

Bera Satyanarayana, a councilor 21st ward in Naspur municipality, tried to kill himself with a plastic knife used to cut cakes accusing ACP of harassing him, following a complaint lodged by Naspur municipal commissioner Srikanth.

Mancherial: A councilor of the BRS party attempted to die by slitting his throat alleging that Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP R Prakash was harassing him by booking SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act case against him, here on Sunday.

He was admitted to a private hospital and his condition was said to be stable.

Police said that Satyanarayana was booked for abusing Srikanth and staffers of the municipality over the phone and for obstructing their duties when they were removing an illegal structure which was occupying a nala near a function hall in Naspur on August 16. He was summoned to the ACP’s office as part of the investigation.

Satyanarana told pressmen that he was framed in the case though he did not abuse the municipal commissioner. He clarified that the piece of land where the structure was built did not belong to him. He regretted that the police were intentionally targeting him. He said that the ACP was threatening him by labelling him as a land grabber. Satyanarayana contested on the ticket of BSP in elections to Telangana Legislative Assembly in 2018. He was a former Mandal Parishad President of Naspur.