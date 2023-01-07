BRS counters Revanth Reddy’s complaint

We joined the BRS to ensure development in our respective constituencies and infra development reflects the good work done by the BRS government, said MLA Sudheer Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

We joined the BRS to ensure development in our respective constituencies and infra development reflects the good work done by the BRS government, said MLA Sudheer Reddy.

Hyderabad: Stating that Congress party had transformed into BJP’s ‘B’ team, BRS MLA D Sudheer Reddy charged that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy had lodged the complaint with Moinabad police following the BJP’s directions.

The TPCC president on Friday had lodged a complaint seeking action against 12 Congress MLAs, who had joined the BRS (then TRS). Sudheer Reddy was one among the 12.

Also Read Kalyana Mandapam at Palakurthy temple by Shivaratri: Minister Errabelli

Finding fault with the State Congress, the BRS MLA from LB Nagar pointed out that BSP MLAs had joined the Congress party in Rajasthan. Similarly, in Goa, Congress MLAs had joined the BJP and merged the legislative party.

“Interestingly, Revanth Reddy did not raise any objections then,” Sudheer Reddy said at a press conference here on Saturday.

“Did the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi offer any packages for the BSP MLAs for joining the Congress party in Rajasthan? Congress party had dethroned democratically elected governments in the past and brought in Governor’s rule,” he reminded.

Actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi’s Praja Rajyam Party was merged with the Congress and he was even made union Minister. Will Revanth Reddy explain these tactics, he asked.

“We joined the BRS to ensure development in our respective constituencies. The infrastructure development reflects the good work done by the BRS government,” said Sudheer Reddy.

Making light of the TPCC president’s complaint, the BRS MLA said already a case was filed in the court in this regard and the same complaint was made again with the police.

“It is strange that Revanth Reddy, who was caught red handed in the vote for note case is talking about democratic values and leveling baseless charges against us” Sudheer Reddy said.