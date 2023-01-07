Kalyana Mandapam at Palakurthy temple by Shivaratri: Minister Errabelli

The Minister inspected the ongoing development works at several temples including the Palakurthy in his constituency on Saturday.

Minister Dayakar Rao with officials at Palkuriki Somana statue at Palakurthy in Jangaon on Saturday.

Jangaon: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the ‘Kalyana Mandapam’ at Palakurthy Someshwara Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple would be inaugurated by Shivaratri festival. He inspected the ongoing development works at several temples including the Palakurthy in his constituency here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao alleged that many historical and spiritual places of the State were neglected in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. “But the Telangana government is giving high priority to protect and renovate these places ever since the State was formed,” he said.

As part of this, the State government is developing a spiritual tourism circuit in Jangaon district with an outlay of Rs 38.50 crore.

“On other hand, the TSTDC will soon construct a ‘Haritha Hotel’ with Rs 25 crore at Palakurthy. We will inaugurate the ‘Kalayana Mandapam’ at Palakurthy temple, and Bammera Pothana memorial at Bammera village besides laying foundation for the construction of the hotel by Shivaratri this year,” the Minister said.

Referring to Pothana memorial, he said, “A 22-foot long Pothana bronze statue will be soon set up at Bammera village near his ‘Samadhi’.”

Meanwhile, an 11-foot granite statue of Palkuriki Somanna was installed at the memorial at the foothill at Palakurthy. The total height of the statue, including the raised platform, is 42 feet.

“We are constructing a convention centre, an interpretation centre, a food court, toilet block and an amphitheatre at Bammera. The statue of Pothana will be installed at the amphitheatre,” he said.

While Rs 16.50 crore was allotted for the development of Palakurthy temple and other works at Palakurthy, Rs 16 crore was allotted for constructing a memorial for Pothana at Bammera and Rs 6 crore for the Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple at Valmidi village, according to the officials.

The Minister also said that a statue of saint poet Valmiki would be set up at Valmidi village. “The Chief Minister is sanctioning funds for the development of these temples and heritage sites within a short period,” Dayakar Rao said, adding that Rs 10 crore was being spent on Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Sannura that was built about 800 years ago.

District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah, Kakatiya Heritage Trust (KHT) Trustee Prof M Panduranga Rao, TSTDC MD B Manohar Rao and others accompanied the minister.