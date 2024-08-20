BRS demands Congress government to clarify on pending farm loans

Jagadish Reddy demands government to clarify about final date for completing loan waiver of Rs 31,000 crore as approved by State Cabinet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 02:27 PM

BRS leader Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: Senior BRS legislator and former Minister G Jagadish Reddy accused the Congress government in Telangana of failing to fulfil its promises to farmers.

He said the lies of the Congress leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy have been caught in broad daylight on the crop loan waiver, after Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy admitted that loans for 17.13 lakh farmers were yet to be waived.

Speaking to the media persons at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, Jagadish Reddy demanded that the Congress government to clarify about the final date for completing the crop loan waiver of Rs 31,000 crore as approved by the State Cabinet.

He questioned the credibility of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who falsely declared that the loan waiver process had been fully executed. He demanded that the Chief Minister should resign to his post and tender a public apology for misleading the people of the State, with false claims.

The former Minister also found fault with the State government for using intimidation tactics against the farmers who were staging protests for their rights. He asserted that the BRS will stand with the farmers who did not benefit from crop loan waiver and support them in the fight for justice.

Further, Jagadish Reddy condemned the State government’s decision to install the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the place designated for Telangana Thalli’s statue, opposite the State Secretariat. He questioned Rajiv Gandhi’s relevance in Telangana’s history and culture.

He vowed that if the BRS returns to power, they would remove the statue of Rajiv Gandhi and ensure the rightful place for Telangana Talli. He pointed out that several intellectuals, journalists, writers and other Telangana supporters led by Prof Haragopal wrote to Rahul Gandhi, urging the installation of the Telangana Thalli statue in front of the Secretariat. He called on Telangana Jana Samithi president Prof M Kodandaram to clarify his stance on the issue.