Farmers stage protest across Korutla constituency for loan waiver

Raising slogans, they demanded the State government to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh of all farmers without any conditions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 01:37 PM

Farmers staging a protest against the stage Government demanding loan waiver in Jagtial district on Tuesday

Jagtial: Farmers on Tuesday staged protests across the Korutla Assembly constituency demanding the Congress government to waive all farm loans without any conditions.

Farmers from surrounding villages staged rasta roko near Metpalli old bus stand. Vehicular traffic came to a standstill on National Highway 63 for a while as the farmers took part in the protest in a big way.

Raising slogans against the State government, they demanded the government to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh of all farmers without any conditions.

Similarly, farmers and BRS activists staged dharna in Kathalapur mandal headquarters wherein BRS leader and former Markfed chairman Loka Bapu Reddy and others participated. In the wake of dharna, police officials deployed a huge force to avert any untoward incident.

On the other hand, a farmer from Raghavapeta of Mallapur mandal, Soma Srinivas sat on fast-unto-death at his residence for denying loan waiver benefit to his family. He borrowed Rs 1.21 lakh as loan on his wife’s name Soma Latha from Indian Bank of Muthyampet branch. Though the family was eligible for loan waiver scheme, their loan was waived, they said.