BRS demands House Committee on alleged Rs 1,100 cr scam in Civil Supplies, stages walkout

The party working president KTR stated that the scandal occurred at highest level in the government, without the knowledge of Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 11:47 PM

Hyderabad: The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staged a walkout from the State Legislative Assembly, after the State government rejected its demand for constituting a House Committee on alleged Rs 1,100 crore scam in the Civil Supplies department. The party working president KT Rama Rao stated that the scandal occurred at highest level in the government, without the knowledge of Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

During a discussion on the demands for Civil Supplies department in the Assembly, BRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar raised issues pertaining to an alleged scam in the Civil Supplies department for sale of paddy stocks and procurement of fine rice from certain agencies. A heated argument ensued after Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy denying any such scam, following which the BRS members rushed into the well, seeking an explanation into the issues raised by their party MLA.

With the State government declaring that the opposition was given enough time and the Minister also responded to their allegations, BRS working president KT Rama Rao raised strong objection to the ruling Congress’ attempting to stifle the opposition voices and failing to address their legitimate concerns. He criticised the government’s handling of questions related to ration cards and crop bonuses for farmers, accusing them of evading accountability.

“In democracy, the opposition has its say and the government has its way. The essence of democracy is discussion, debate and dissent. As the opposition, we are exercising our rights,” he said. He stated that the government was attempting to bulldoze the House proceedings rather than replying to questions raised by the opposition and also attempting to mislead the public with false claims that no new ration cards were issud during the BRS regime.

In response to the State government’s inaction and lack of transparency, Rama Rao demanded a thorough investigation by a House Committee. However, when the government rejected the demand, the BRS legislators staged a walkout in protest against the government’s undemocratic behaviour.