BRS condemns alleged kidnap attempt on Peerzadiguda Mayor, corporators

Taking to X, Harish Rao said the Congress leaders chased the BRS elected representatives with around 20 cars on the Outer Ring Road, to terrorise them.

19 May 2024

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao condemned the Congress leaders attempting to kidnap BRS leader and Peerzadiguda Mayor Jakka Venkat Reddy and several corporators, to pass a “No Confidence” motion in Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation.

“We strongly condemn this attack on our BRS corporators. Attacking democratically elected representatives is unacceptable. The DGP and Rachakonda Commissioner should immediately provide security to the Mayor and corporators,” he demanded.

The former Minister warned that such actions by the Congress leaders will not to be tolerated, hinting that the BRS will respond appropriately, if needed. He sought immediate intervention of the police to ensure the safety of the elected representatives.