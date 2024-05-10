| Cong Govt In Ts Will Collapse After Ls Polls Says Arvind

Addressing a rally in Velpur, Arvind said Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and N Uttam Kumar were hatching conspiracy to pull down the government and replace Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 09:44 PM

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind. Photo: X

Nizamabad: BJP Nizamabad candidate Dharmapuri Arvind on Friday claimed that the Congress government in the State would collapse after the Lok Sabha polls.

Stating that after the Lok Sabha polls Congress would be reduced to two States in the country, he said the grand old party would further weaken after the polls.

Accusing the Congress of misleading the people on the issue of reservations, Arvind said the BJP had no intention to end reservations and that the Congress was spreading lies to mislead the weaker sections for poll gains.