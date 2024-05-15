BRS gears up for Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal graduates constituency election

BRS working president KT Rama Rao held a meeting with party leaders from the erstwhile districts of Nalgonda, Khammam and Warangal at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday to chalk out the campaign plan for the next 10 days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 09:45 PM

Hyderabad: Buoyed by the response to its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, the BRS is now gearing up for the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduates constituency elections to be held on May 27.

About 4.7 lakh registered graduate voters will exercise their franchise to elect the MLC. Since the State formation, elections to the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal graduates constituency were held four times and the BRS won all four elections.

The BRS fielded a BITS-Pilani alumni A Rakesh Reddy, while Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna is contesting the elections from the Congress. Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, Rama Rao exuded confidence that the BRS would win the election for fifth consecutive term and retain the seat.

He emphasised the need for an educated and committed leader like Rakesh Reddy as MLC to question the State government on behalf of the graduates regarding their issues.

He reminded that the previous BRS government led by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took numerous initiatives for graduates and also government employees.

“The BRS filled nearly two lakh vacancies in different government departments and also gave 73 per cent fitment benefit to the government employees making their salaries highest in the country. Comparatively, the Congress which promised to fill two lakh jobs within a year, is shamelessly taking credit for the recruitment taken up for 30,000 posts during the BRS regime,” he said.

The BRS president pointed out that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who promised to announce a mega DSC in the first Cabinet meeting itself and also release a job calendar, was yet to initiate any measures in this regard.

He also said the Congress leaders who found fault with the then BRS government for charging Rs 400 for TET applications and promised to conduct the exams at free of cost, had now increased the application fee by five times to Rs.2,000.