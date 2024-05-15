Major works of Sitarama Project completed: Tummala

In order to make immediate use of river Godavari waters in case of lack of water supply from river Krishna it was proposed to pump water into the NSP canal through a link canal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 07:36 PM

Khammam: Sitarama Project major works have been completed and efforts were being made to bring the project into use at the earliest, said Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao. Construction of four pump houses and installing motors completed.

Tenders were called for the link canal works and works started. Steps were being taken to complete the link canal works by Aug 15 and start pumping of water by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he said.

Nageswara Rao inspected the link canal works at Enkoor mandal headquarters in the district on Wednesday. Speaking to the media he said that the link canal would help to supply Godavari water to 40, 000 acres ayacut in Wyra, Madhira and Sathupalli Lanka Sagar Project.

After the completion of tunnel works at Julurpad the project would be linked to Palair reservoir and it helps to irrigate 10 lakh acres in Khammam and Kothagudem districts, even if the water from river Krishna was not available, he explained.

The minister thanked the farmers for helping in the construction of the project and proper compensation would be paid to those whose lands were acquired for the project.