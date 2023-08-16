BRS gears up for poll showdown: Massive public meeting in Warangal on Oct 16

This significant political event is poised to unfold in the vicinity of Devannapet and Unikicherla villages, situated approximately eight kilometres from Hanamkonda City.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:33 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Warangal: In the lead-up to the impending Assembly elections in Telangana, the ruling BRS is strategically positioning itself for the political contest ahead. In a move aimed at rallying its supporters and consolidating its influence, the party is making preparations for a massive public gathering scheduled for October 16 here.

Sources said the meeting is expected to draw an impressive crowd ranging from 10 to 15 lakh people.

Notably, the original plan had pegged September 4 for this show of political strength, but the party’s higher echelons have steered a change of course.

Warangal, steeped in historical significance and political weight, has been chosen as the backdrop for this pivotal event. According to insiders, the BRS party views Warangal as a symbol of auspiciousness, a beacon of prosperity that could potentially sway the electoral currents in their favour.

As the countdown to the general elections gains momentum, the BRS is primed to flex its political muscle and ignite the passion of its supporters. The public gathering on October 16 not only promises a display of grandeur but also underscores the party’s steadfast resolve to once again seize the reins of power in Telangana, party sources said.