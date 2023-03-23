‘BRS govt succeeded in making corporate level education, healthcare facilities accessible to poor’

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has developed government-run educational institutions and hospitals on par with the corporate sector, said Bhongir MLA

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bhongir MLA Pailla Shekar Reddy on Thursday said the BRS government had succeeded in making corporate level education and healthcare facilities accessible to the poor people in the State.

Inaugurating additional classrooms and facilities in government schools at Bheemanapally of Bhoodan Pochampally mandal under ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ programme, Shekar Reddy said education, healthcare facilities and employment would play a key role in development of any community. Keeping this in mind, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had developed government-run educational institutions and hospitals on par with the corporate sector. Government residential schools in Telangana now had better facilities than corporate schools. The in-patient and out-patient numbers in government hospitals had increased due to the confidence of the people in them. It was biggest achievement of the State government, he added.

MLC Alimineti Krishna Reddy and Zilla Parishad chairman Alimineti Sandeep Reddy were also present.

