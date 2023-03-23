BRS to pressurise Modi to implement bifurcation promises to Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Visakhapatnam: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will bring pressure on the Modi government to implement the bifurcation promises to Andhra Pradesh, according to BRS district representative Jagan Murari.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, he recalled that before the general elections, the BJP had promised implementation of all assurances besides special category status and two crore jobs every year. “But after coming to power, it has cheated us. When I questioned the attitude of the Centre on this, they suspended me from BJP,” he said.

He also pointed out that although the Centre made it clear that there was no going back on privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the ruling parties remained silent. Modi also did injustice to AP on the Polavaram project and there was no mention about the metro rail project as well, he stated.

At a time when all other parties were scared of Modi, there was need for a leader like K Chandrashekhar Rao for Andhra Pradesh to develop, he stated.

BRS leaders Janardhana Rao, Nollu Nagaraju, Sarma, Nischal, Dandi Priyanka and others were present.