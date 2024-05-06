BRS is going to rewrite history in Khammam: Nama

He along with the party district president MLC T Madhusudhan, former ZP chairman L Kamal Raju conducted a road show at Mudigonda in Khammam district on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 07:57 PM

BRS Khammam Lok Sabha candidate N Nageswara Rao interacting with a voter at Mudigonda in Khammam district.

Khammam: BRS nominee for Khammam Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao stated that with the blessings of the people and support from the cadres the party was going to rewrite history by winning the seat.

He along with the party district president MLC T Madhusudhan, former ZP chairman L Kamal Raju conducted a road show at Mudigonda in Khammam district on Monday. He said that during his 25 years of public life he has been in the midst of people and worked for their welfare.

Nageswara Rao said that he would be among the people of Khammam district until his last breadth and the doors of his were over for the people round the clock. He said he stood by party activists and the people and he should be supported in the parliament elections.

He said that he went to the Parliament twice and fought with the Centre for the interests of Telangana and the district. On behalf of the BRS fought against the anti-farmer black laws brought by the Centre.

The BRS nominee said he would develop the district further if wins the seat with a good majority. He wanted the public to question Congress leaders about their false promises and teach a lesson to that party in the elections.

Madhusudhan said that Nageswara Rao was a spotless righteous leader and he should be elected with a huge majority to strengthen the hands of the BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao. Electing the BRS candidate was important for protecting Telangana rights, he said.

Wishing the victory of Nageswara Rao, former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar campaigned at Budidampadu in Raghunathapalem mandal and addressed a gathering of NREGS workers.

He sought to know what would have been the condition of the farmers if they took Rs 2 lakh loan from the banks as said by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. For the justice for the farmers, all the farmers should vote for the BRS nominee in the election to be held on May 13, he added.