Man kills his mother, two daughters for property in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 May 2024, 08:41 PM

Representational Image.

Khammam: In a barbaric incident, a man allegedly killed his mother and his two daughters at Gopalpet village of Tallada mandal in the district on Saturday.

It was said that the accused, Pittala Venkateshwarlu, strangled his mother P Pichamma (60), and his daughters Neeraja (10) and Jhansi (6) to death. He was also suspected of killing his wife Kanakadurga, who died under suspicious circumstances on May 31 in 2022, but no case was booked against him.

According to the locals, after the death of his wife, the accused married another woman, Triveni, and was living in Khammam. He reportedly was harassing his mother for some time now, forcing her to register a house, in which she was living now at the village, in his name besides one acre of agricultural land at the village.

Pichamma, however, with the help of the villagers transferred the property rights of the house to her granddaughters, who were being taken care of by her after the death of their mother.

Of the one acre land, half acre was registered in the name of Pichamma and the remaining half in the names of the children as her son was said to be a drunkard.

The accused who wanted to own the properties got angry at his mother’s move and resorted to the inhuman act, the villagers suspected. The local police visited the spot following information from the villagers, booked a case and took up investigation. Two police teams have been formed to nab the accused.