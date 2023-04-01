BRS leader Bandari Narender dies of heart stroke in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:49 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Jagtial: BRS leader and 33rd ward councilor Bandari Rajani’s husband, Bandari Narender, died of a heart stroke while participating in the party’s programme held in Jagtial town on Saturday.

The BRS activists were dancing at Telangana Thalli statue near the new bus stand as part of Athmeeya Sammelanam in which MLC K Kavitha was scheduled to participate. Narender, who was dancing along with them, collapsed all of a sudden. Reacting immediately, a BRS activist administered CPR, following which Narender got up and walked up to a car to go to hospital. However, as they reached the hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, Kavitha cancelled the Athmeeya Sammelanam and headed to Narender’s house, where she met and consoled his family members.

MLC T Jeevan Reddy, Local MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar and others also reached Narender’s residence and consoled the bereaved family.