Telangana: BRS MLCs take oath, welcomed to Council

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:37 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Source: Twitter/BRS Party.

Hyderabad: The newly elected BRS MLCs, Deshapati Srinivas, Challa Venkatrami Reddy and K Naveen Kumar, took oath at the Council premises here on Friday. Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy administered the oath.

After the oath taking ceremony, the Council Chairman formally welcomed the newly elected members into the Council.

Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash, Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and other elected public representatives from the BRS were present on the occasion.