BRS leader Dasoju Sravan writes to AICC, demands action against TPCC chief

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:15 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: BRS leader Dasoju Sravan wrote an open letter to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) demanding the removal of TPCC President A Revanth Reddy for his “brazen” and “derogatory” language against the transgender community, backward classes, farmers and other poor sections of society including Yadava, Gouda, Dommara, Vamsharajulu and Munnuru Kapu communities.

He demanded that Revanth Reddy should be expelled from the society and his membership of Parliament should be revoked for insulting innocent people. He asked if the Congress leadership had given any special license to Revanth Reddy to make such remarks which are causing insult, humiliation and mental agony to members of different sections of the society.

In his letter, Sravan pointed out that Revanth Reddy has a history of making derogatory remarks against these communities, and that his recent comments in America, where he said that poor farmers with three acres of land only need three hours of electricity, were “stupid” and “humiliating”.

Sravan also accused Revanth Reddy of using his henchmen to intimidate and threaten other leaders and businessmen. He said that Revanth Reddy was a “psychopath” with a “bundle of lies and contradictions,” and that he was a “disgrace to Telangana Politics”. To cover up his failures, Revanth Reddy had started a false narrative to malign the Telangana government, misleading the people of Telangana about the 24 hour power supply.

Sravan urged the AICC and Congress high command to remove Revanth Reddy from the post of TPCC President, and to compel him to tender an unconditional apology to the transgender community, backward classes and other poor communities. He also appealed to the Telangana State Human Rights Commission, the Telangana State BC Commission, the National Human Rights Commission, and the National OBC Commission to file suitable criminal cases against Revanth Reddy for his “consistent derogatory and insulting language.”