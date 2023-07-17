AFE inspires young minds to embrace coding and technology

Amazon hosted the Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) Carnival in Hyderabad to celebrate the accomplishments and recognize individuals who have championed the AFE Program.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:47 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

The day-long event provided an immersive experience with a robotics room, interactive sessions with Amazon teams, AWS Deep Racer challenges, and even an opportunity to interact with Alexa herself! The event also featured engaging fireside chats, stimulating quizzes, and exciting prizes for all participants.

The AFE program has empowered over 1.2 million students to learn coding and supported more than 9,000 teachers across India in integrating computational thinking practices into their daily teaching routines.

In an attempt to create pathways for more women to explore and pursue careers in computer science, AFE has initiated scholarships, providing financial support to women engineering students. 200 scholarships have been awarded to women from underprivileged backgrounds to date.

Educational Initiatives have partnered with Amazon and implemented the AFE program in 50 schools of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Schools. Through this collaboration, more than 14,000 girl students have been exposed to Computer Science, enabling them to shape their futures and aspirations within this field.