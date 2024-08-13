BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar slams govt over viral fever

BRS leader Dr RS Praveen Kumar asserted that people from rural parts were losing lives to viral fevers due to negligence of the State government.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: BRS leader Dr RS Praveen Kumar asserted that people from rural parts were losing lives to viral fevers due to negligence of the State government. He consoled bereaved family members of Jade Puja, a Class X student and Kalidash a farmer, both of them died of a viral fever, at Gundayipet village in Koutala mandal on Tuesday.

Praveen Kumar termed the death of the student and farmer as an unfortunate incident. He said that the parents of Puja were forced to take her to a hospital in Chandrapur of Maharashtra following lack of medical services in Koutala. He wondered as to why people of remote villages in Sirpur (T), Koutala and Bejjur mandals were unable to get medical services.

The leader further requested the officials to improve healthcare and create better road facilities to interior villages of Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency. He regretted that local public representatives, authorities and government were ignoring health services of rural parts of the segment. He stated that people were left with no option but to rely on private hospitals located in Kaghaznagar, Mancherial and Maharashtra.

He opined the government was responsible for the deaths of the student and the farmer of Gundayipet. He demanded it to recruit doctors in primary health centres by offering huge salaries. He stated that health centres were remaining useless as they failed to live up to expectations of the public. He observed that the district administration responded to the problem only after the two deaths.