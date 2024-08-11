Telangana: Viral fevers turn cause for concern to public

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad has been flooded by patients of viral fevers in recent times. Officials of the institute said that over 50 percent of total outpatients were diagnosed with various fevers including dengue

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 August 2024, 06:42 PM

Representational Image

Adilabad: Viral fevers have become a cause for concern to the public even as officials take steps to prevent seasonal diseases.

Gedem Parvathi, a 32-year-old pregnant woman from Regulagudem in Kasipet mandal of Mancherial died, reportedly of dengue fever, while undergoing treatment in MGM Hospital in Warangal on August 9.

Viral fevers also claimed lives of two persons including a Class X girl at Gundayipet village in Koutala mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district in a gap of 24 hours.

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad has been flooded by patients of viral fevers in recent times. Officials of the institute said that over 50 percent of total outpatients were diagnosed with various fevers including dengue.

They were taking steps to extend medical services to the patients even as the facility had a staff crunch.

Anjali, an eight-year-old girl from Bhela mandal was admitted to RIMS four days back. She was diagnosed with dengue fever. Vedma Archana, a five-year girl of Jainoor mandal was undergoing treatment at the institute when her platelets count depleted.

Patients said that fevers characterized by cough, body pains, nausea and vomits were on the rise.

According to health officials, erstwhile Adilabad district saw 45 dengue fever cases in the last two months. Nirmal district topped with 19 dengue fever cases, followed by Adilabad which recorded 16 cases.

Mancherial district had nine positive cases of dengue, while Kumram Bheem Asifabad witnessed a single case of dengue from June 7 to August 7.

When asked, Mancherial DMHO Dr Harish Raj said that village, mandal and sub-centre level rapid response teams were formed to control the vector and water-borne diseases, besides creating awareness among the public over measures to prevent the epidemic.

Breeding checkers were engaged to check breeding of mosquitoes. Anti-larval chemicals were being sprayed in water stagnant areas. Mosquito nets were given to government-run hostels and victor and water-borne prone villages. Open wells are being chlorinated.

Every Friday is observed as a Dry Day to prevent diseases. People are advised to avoid stagnation of water in unused tyres, air-coolers and tanks that are considered as sources of mosquito population, he added.