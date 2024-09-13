BRS leaders, workers taken into custody in Adilabad

BRS leaders, workers, and social media activists, who sought to support former minister T Harish Rao and other party leaders arrested on Thursday following a dispute between Huzurabad MLA Padi Koushik Reddy and Serilingampalli MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, were also taken into custody.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 September 2024, 11:57 AM

Adilabad: Leaders, workers and social media activists of the BRS party were taken into preventive custody by the police across the erstwhile Adilabad district on Friday morning.

BRS leaders, workers and social media activists, who wanted to extend support to former minister T Harish Rao and other party leaders, who were arrested on Thursday over a conflict between Huzurabad MLA Padi Koushik Reddy and his counterpart from Serilingampalli Arekapudi Gandhi, were taken into custody.

They were taken away from their houses when they were on their way to Hyderabad to participate in a protest. They were shifted to local police stations. They criticised the government for illegally detaining them. They said that it was suppressing the voice of the Opposition with the help of the police department.

BRS district president Jogu Ramanna, former MLAs N Diwakar Rao, Durgam Chinnaiah, Asifabad MLA Kova Laxmi, Boath legislator Anil Jadhav were among leaders who were taken into preventive custody.