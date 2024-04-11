BRS lodges complaints against CM Revanth Reddy, BJP for abusive remarks, social media posts

BRS leaders Karne Prabhakar and Dasoju Sravan accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of making derogatory and abusive remarks, during the recent public meeting at Tukkuguda.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 01:05 PM

Hyderabad: The main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lodged separate complaints before the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Bharatiya Janata Party for violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Another complaint, and also against vernacular daily Andhra Jyothi for publishing unverified paid news on April 10, at the behest of the ruling Congress and its handles.

In its complaint, BRS leaders Karne Prabhakar and Dasoju Sravan accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of making derogatory and abusive remarks, during the recent public meeting at Tukkuguda, to mislead and intentional cause damage to the reputation of the BRS and its chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, to gain electoral mileage. The party observed that the Chief Minister who is also TPCC president made the allegations with an intention to provoke the party cadre and create unrest leading to their arrest and prevent them from campaigning.

The BRS lodged another complaint against the BJP stating that the latter violated MCC by publishing a photographs with morphed faces of prominent BRS leaders with an abusive and derogatory remark on its official social media handle. The party said the intention of the BJP is an extensive and apparent attempt to mislead people, by portraying the BRS leaders as fraudsters and cheaters, to gain more votes in the Lok Sabha polls. Apart from prosecuting the persons responsible, the BRS urged the ECI to remove the post immediately.

In another complaint against Andhra Jyothi vernacular daily, the BRS alleged that the newspaper published an article in its April 10 edition, with the headline indicating involvement of 10 BRS leaders in the phone tapping case. The party observed that the news report was published without any official communication from the investigating authorities, comprising distorted and false allegations with twisted interpretations, to paint poor picture of BRS leaders and the party at the behest of the Congress and its leaders.