BRS Maharashtra unit to launch outreach campaign in Telangana

They are firm on making sure that every elector of Marathi descent would make informed decisions while voting.

By D.Chandrabhaskar Rao Published Date - 08:02 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Hyderabad: Targeting the over six lakh-strong Marathi community in the twin cities and an equal number of Marathi voters spread across the districts bordering Maharashtra, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Maharashtra unit leadership is embarking on a massive outreach campaign in Telangana ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections.

They are firm on making sure that every elector of Marathi descent would make informed decisions while voting. There is also a wide array of issues that make Telangana distinctly different from Maharashtra. Both the States had much in common till the end of 2014. Thereafter, there is little that is common between the States. What made the difference is only the leadership, sums up a senior leader of the BRS Maharashtra unit.

“We will have the assembly polls in Maharashtra only after one more year and need to wait for the parliamentary elections by another six months. The immediate task on hand is the Assembly polls in Telangana. We will play a decisive role especially in certain segments in Adilabad and Nizamabad districts bordering Maharashtra,” said Manik Kadam, Maharashtra BRS Kisan cell president.

Our campaign will be issue-oriented, he said adding that the message would be loud and clear. Why were farmers in Telangana getting a crop investment support of Rs.10,000 per acre every year and why was the same being denied to Maharashtra farmers in the neighborhood? This would be explained to every Marathi speaking voter.

Rythu Bima, free power, overflowing tanks and reservoirs, purchase of farmers produce by government agencies, waiver of agriculture loans up to Rs.1 lakh were all part of the farmer centric initiatives that helped in reviving the fortunes of the farmer community in Telangana. Much in contrast, suicide deaths were still a reality for farmers in Maharashtra, with at least 12 to 15 farmers ending their lives by suicide every day.

Adilabad is bordered on three sides by Maharashtra- Yavatmal on the north, Nanded on the west and Chandrapur and Gadchiroli on the north east.

“The population of the Marathi community will range from 2 to five per cent in many of the constituencies in the erstwhile Adilabad district. So is the case with Nizamabad district too. We are already in touch with the leaders of the Marathi community in the two districts,” BRS Maharashtra leaders said.

The Marathi people are a happy community in Hyderabad city. They are in good numbers in localities such as Nallakunta, Kachiguda, Barkatpura and several parts of Secunderabad. The BRS Maharashtra unit leaders will meet Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and take his directions after attending the BRS rally in Warangal scheduled for October 16 and launch the campaign with the consent of the party, senior leader Shankar Anna Dhondge said.