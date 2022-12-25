BRS MLA Rohith Reddy to file writ petition in High Court on ED probe into MLAs poaching case

File Photo of Pilot Rohith Reddy

Hyderabad: Pilot Rohit Reddy, a BRS legislator from Tandur, who played a crucial role in exposing the BJP attempts to lure legislators from the ruling party, now apprehends that he would be implicated in a false case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

At a press conference here on Sunday, Rohith Reddy said he would move the High Court to pre-empt the efforts of ED, which according to him, was likely to implicate him from a false statement of Nanda Kumar, who is an accused person in the MLA poachgate case. He wondered as to how ED had summoned him, though the agency was in no way connected to the MLA poaching case.

“The ED officials have no reason or connection with the MLAs poaching case. There is no money laundering involved for the ED to probe the case. There are no proceedings of crime or even a complaint. At the behest of the BJP, this is a deliberate attempt to pressurise me and damage my credibility and reputation in the public,” he maintained.

He told newsmen that the ED sleuths questioned him and on the first day, they did not reveal on what basis they were questioning him. “It was only after I repeatedly asked them on second day of my interrogation that they revealed that they were questioning me in connection with the MLAs poaching case. It is surprising that the ED chose to question the complainant first, rather than the accused,” he pointed out.

Rohith Reddy alleged that the ED chose to question Abhishek Avula who had financial transactions with his brother and when they could not find anything to implicate him, the officials were now seeking custody of Nanda Kumar for questioning. “I strongly suspect that the ED officials will get a fabricated statement from Nanda Kumar to implicate me and arrest me as part of their pressure tactics. But I will not bow down as I have not done anything wrong,” he declared.

Further, Rohith Reddy stated that the BJP which toppled governments in eight States, had faced a major embarassment in Telangana after its agents were caught red-handed by the Chandrashekhar Rao government. They were misusing the ED, CBI and I-T, only to damage the credibility of the Chief Minister and also the BRS government. He urged people to understand the conspiracies of the BJP and continue to support him in fighting the saffron party.

“The BJP is using the Trishul of ED, CBI and I-T, to realise its political goals. The party is interested only in hatred and divisive politics. I will continue my fight against the BJP,” he said, adding that he will appear before the ED for questioning on December 27 as per their notice.

The Tandur MLA stated that he had appeared before the ED as he had done nothing wrong. However, the BJP leaders including BL Santosh and Tusshar Vellapally were not appearing before the SIT probing into MLAs poaching case and evading questioning by taking advantage technicalities in the legal system. “If they have done nothing wrong, why are they evading questioning by the SIT?” he questioned.