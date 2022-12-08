Suspects in MLA poaching case re-arrested by Hyderabad Police

The duo - Ramachandra Bharathi and K.Nanda Kumar alias Nandu were arrested by a team consisting of Task Force and Banjara Hills police shortly after they were released on bail from the Central Prison in Chanchalguda.

Hyderabad: Soon after their release from the prison, the two suspects in the TRS MLAs poaching case were re-arrested by the Hyderabad Task Force officials in connection with other cases booked against them in Banjara Hills.

While Ramachandra Bharati was booked for holding multiple passports, Aadhaar cards and other documents, five cases were registered against Nanda Kumar for cheating and other offences.

The High Court had granted earlier bail to all the three suspects, including Simhayaji in the MLAs poaching case on December 1. However, it is learnt that they had to remain in the prison for a week as they could not arrange two sureties and a personal bond for Rs.3 lakh as directed by the court. Simhayaji was released on Wednesday.

Earlier, Ramachandra Bharati was booked by Banjara Hills police after the probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) found that he held two passports and a complaint lodged by the SIT and MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy. Five cases were also booked against Nanda Kumar at different police stations in the city. They were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

It can be recalled that Ramachandra Bharati along with Simhayaji, a pontiff from Tirupati and Nanda Kumar, a businessman from Hyderabad, were arrested by the Cyberabad police from a farm house at Moinabad on October 26 on charges of offering money to three TRS legislators to switch parties.