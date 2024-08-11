BRS MLAs accuse Congress-BJP collusion to undermine party, destabilise Telangana

He questioned the motives behind Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay's demand for the arrest of BRS working president KT Rama Rao, challenging the reasoning behind such a call.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 August 2024, 07:27 PM

BRS MLA KP Vivekananda speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday.

Hyderabad: BRS MLA KP Vivekananda accused the Congress and BJP of conspiring together to undermine the BRS and destabilise Telangana. He questioned the motives behind Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay’s demand for the arrest of BRS working president KT Rama Rao, challenging the reasoning behind such a call.

“Why should KTR be arrested? Is it for developing Hyderabad city?” he asked, charging Sanjay with acting on the orders of Congress Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He said the BRS would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, Vivekananda doubted a covert alliance of the Congress and the BJP which he felt was evident in both Assembly and Parliament elections. He cited instances where Revanth Reddy praised BJP MLAs during Assembly session and his previous association with the BJP, pointing out that the Chief Minister once referred to Modi as “bade bhai” (big brother). “Both the Congress and BJP were given eight MP seats each, but could not get any allocations for Telangana in the Union Budget,” he said.

The BRS MLA questioned the silence of the BJP leaders including both Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay on issues concerning public interest including the collapse of retaining wall of Sunkishala project, law and order maintenance, and also the electoral promises like six guarantees and unemployment. He suggested both parties to focus on the real issues affecting Telangana rather than engaging in political conspiracies.

In a separate press conference, senior BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy said the BJP colluded with the Congress to target BRS working president KT Rama Rao. He mocked Sanjay for threatening to fight against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, if Rama Rao is not arrested, calling it a clear indication of collusion between the two parties.

Sridhar Reddy expressed dismay over Sanjay’s remarks, which he said were diminishing the dignity of his office. He accused Sanjay of behaving more like a Congress representative than a Union Minister and questioned the motives behind his call for Rama Rao’s arrest.