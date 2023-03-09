BRS MLC candidates file nominations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: BRS MLC candidates Deshapathi Srinivas, K Naveen Kumar and Challa Venkatrami Reddy filed their nominations for the MLC polls under MLAs quota. They paid homage to the Telangana martyrs at the Martyrs’ Memorial in Gun Park opposite the Assembly building, before filing their nominations.

Later, they called on BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and thanked him for the opportunity. The biennial elections were neccessitated as the term of BRS MLCs Alimineti Krishna Reddy, V Gangadhar Goud and K Naveen Kumar will expire on March 29.

Ministers T Harish Rao, Mohd Mahmood Ali, S Niranjan Reddy, V Prashanth Reddy, Ch Malla Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, G Jagadish Reddy, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, Government Whip Balka Suman, MLC Palla Rajeswara Reddy and other BRS MLAs and MLCs, accompanied the party candidates during the filing of nominations.

While Naveen Kumar filed for the papers for the second term, two others are contesting for the first time for the Upper House of the State Legislature. Poet and singer Deshapathi Srinivas is currently serving as Officer on Special Duty in the Chief Minister’s Office, while Venkatrami Reddy is a former MLA from Alampur constituency.

With nearly 105 members of 119 members in the Assembly, all three BRS candidates are likely to be elected unopposed. The polling to three MLC seats is scheduled to take place on March 23.

