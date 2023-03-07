CM KCR announces Deshapathi Srinivas, K Naveen Kumar, Challa Venkatrami Reddy as BRS MLC candidates

The Chief Minister had retained K Naveen Kumar for the MLC seat and gave opportunity to two new candidates.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:47 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Hyderabad: BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the names of Deshapathi Srinivas, K Naveen Kumar and Challa Venkatrami Reddy as MLC candidates under the MLA quota for the State Legislative Council. They have been instructed to file the nominations on Thursday.

Accordingly, Chandrashekhar Rao directed Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and BRS general secretary Palla Rajeshwar Reddy to take care of arrangements in this regard. Meanwhile, the names of the two MLC candidates under the Governor quota will be announced after the Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday.

The Chief Minister had retained K Naveen Kumar for the MLC seat and gave opportunity to two new candidates. While Deshapathi Srinivas is a poet and currently serving as Officer on Special Duty in the Chief Minister’s Office, Challa Venktrami Reddy is a former MLA from Alampur in Jogulamba Gadwal district.