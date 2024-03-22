BRS MPs accuse BJP of misusing investigation agencies to settle political scores

The party said key leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and K Kavitha from various parties have been arrested ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, clearly indicates the BJP's political motives to gain mileage.

Published Date - 22 March 2024

MP N Nageswara Rao

Hyderabad: The BRS accused the Central government of misusing the investigation agencies to target its political opponents for electoral advantage by either weaken them or subjugate them to join the ruling BJP.

Speaking to mediapersons in Delhi on Friday, BRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao reminded India’s diversity in religion, communities, regions, cultures and languages as well as ideologies.

He criticised the BJP for attempting to bulldoze and suppress opposing parties by exploiting Central agencies, even targeting alliance partners like Shiv Sena and Akali Dal whichever political party is threatening its survival.

Responding to a question, Nageswara Rao stated that the governments change the policies and accordingly enact or amend the laws as per their priorities and the Delhi government brought new liquor policy in the same way.

He pointed out that the BJP government at the Centre brought new policies and enacted new laws pertaining to coal imports, privatisation of airports, railways and roads, mining among others.

“Bringing new policies or enacting new laws is within the purview of the government. Just because someone brought a new policy does not mean there is a scam.

If it is wrong to change policies to attract investments, then the BJP leaders also should be prosecuted,” he asserted.

BRS Rajya Sabha member KR Suresh Reddy accused the BJP of selectively targeting opponents, particularly those like former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who promote non-sectarian development agendas and refused to ally with the former or subjugate, ahead of the elections.

He expressed confidence in the judiciary, asserting Kavitha’s innocence in the Delhi excise policy case.

“There is no money trail or evidence to prove that Kavitha was involved in the Delhi excise policy case. We have immense faith in the judiciary and confidence that Kavitha will be acquitted from all the charges,” he asserted.

MPs Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Manne Srinivas Reddy alleged that the BJP government prolonged the investigation into the Delhi excise policy case for nearly two years like a soap opera, only to execute arrests just before the Lok Sabha elections to fulfill its political goals.