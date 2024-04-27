KCR reviews BRS prospects at Mahabubnagar

He had a review with elected representatives and former MLAs at the residence of former Minister V Srinivas Goud on the strategies to be adopted in the upcoming parliamentary polls in the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 08:25 PM

Hyderabad: Before setting out for Nagarkurnool for the fourth day of his bus yatra, BRS president and Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday called upon party leaders from all assembly segments in the Mahabubnagar Parliamentary constituency to ensure active involvement of the rank and file of the party in the campaign for the victory of BRS nominee Manne Srinivas Reddy.

Mahabubnagar MP candidate Manne Srinivas Reddy, former minister V Srinivas Goud, former MLAs Ala Venkateswar Reddy, Patnam Narendra Reddy, Rajender Reddy, Chittem Rammohan Reddy, senior party leader Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy and others participated in the review meeting.

Chandrashekhar Rao on the occasion, congratulated students who studied in government residential colleges all over the State and obtained top marks in intermediate examinations. Those who met him on the occasion included Anusha from Kodangal KGBV, who had secured the State first rank.