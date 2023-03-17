BRS MPs stall Lok Sabha over Adani issue

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:48 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Opposition MPs during a protest over the Adani issue near the Gandhi statue at Parliament House complex in New Delhi on Friday, March 17, 2023. (Photo:Qamar Sibtain/ IANS)

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Opposition members stalled the proceedings of Lok Sabha on Friday demanding for a probe by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Hindenburg revelations on Adani. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till Monday as the deadlock between the opposition and the treasury benches continued.

As soon as the session began, BRS MPs under the leadership of Nama Nageswara Rao trooped into the well of the House, raising slogans. After the adjournment of Parliament, BRS MPs along with opposition members raised slogans in front of Gandhi statue while holding placards.

Nama Nageswara Rao said that the BRS would would continue its fight until a JPC was formed on the Adani issue and the debate was allowed in Lok Sabha. It was outrageous that the Prime Minister Modi was behaving as if he had nothing to do with the Adani – Hindenburg issue. “People want a discussion on the issue of Adani scam in the Parliament, which is of public importance. The government cannot escape from its responsibility. It is the duty of the government to tell the people of the country about the facts behind Hindenburg revelations,”he said.

He said that Prime Minister Modi has the responsibility to tell the people of the country about the truth behind the Adani issue. He questioned Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue and said that the economy was severely affected after the Adani Group scam surfaced.