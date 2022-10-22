Prime Minister Modi to dedicate Ramagundam Fertilizers to nation on Nov 12

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:55 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

(File Photo) Speaking at the Rozgar Mela launched by the Prime Minister on Saturday, Kishan Reddy said Modi would dedicate the RFCL unit next month to the nation.

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (RFCL) to the nation on November 12. The RFCL started its commercial operation of the Ramagundam unit last March.

Speaking at the Rozgar Mela launched by the Prime Minister on Saturday, Kishan Reddy said Modi would dedicate the RFCL unit next month to the nation.

On the Rozgar Mela, Kishan Reddy said a recent survey revealed that there are 10 lakh vacancies in various ministries and departments of the Centre. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed to fill them in a time-bound manner before August 2023,” he said, adding that every month on an average, one lakh posts will be filled.