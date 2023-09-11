BRS Parliamentary Party meeting on Sept 15

BRS party parliamentary meeting is being conducted in the wake of the Special Session of the Parliament to commence from September 18.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:36 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Hyderabad: The BRS Parliamentary Party meeting will be held under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on September 15 afternoon at Pragathi Bhavan.

The meeting is being conducted in the wake of the Special Session of the Parliament to commence from September 18. During the meeting, BRS Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs would be discussing on the strategies to be adopted, besides the party’s agenda for the session.

The Chief Minister has directed all the party MPs to attend the meeting without fail.