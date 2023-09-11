High Court upholds TS decision on MBBS seats: Telangana students to get 520 more seats

With the latest verdict of the High Court, another 520 medical seats will be available for Telangana students, taking total number of MBBS seats for Telangana students to 1,820 every year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:08 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

File Photo: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao hailed the landmark judgement of the Telangana High Court upholding the State government’s decision to reserve 100 per cent of the competitive authority quota seats in medical colleges established after June 2, 2014, exclusively for Telangana students. He extended his best wishes to all aspiring medical students from Telangana, who will now have an additional 520 seats available for them.

In a tweet, the Minister termed the judgment as a significant step towards ensuring equitable access to medical education. “This is a welcome development. The State government’s decision to establish a government medical college in every district and ensure that the MBBS seats created through them benefit the students of Telangana, is right,” he said.

Due to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s initiatives, an additional 1,300 MBBS seats have been made available to students from Telangana by reserving 85 per cent of the MBBS ‘B’ category seats to local students. With the latest verdict of the High Court, another 520 medical seats will be available for Telangana students, taking total number of MBBS seats for Telangana students to 1,820 every year.