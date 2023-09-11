CS Santhi Kumari asks officials to take measures to end monkey menace in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

File Photo: Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari.

Hyderabad: In the wake of increasing incidence of monkey menace in the State, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari asked officials to take steps to control the menace.

The Chief Secretary on Monday held an inter departmental and inter agency coordination meeting at the secretariat and discussed measures to evolve a strategy to address the problems faced by the farmers. Members of the expert committee came up with various short-term and long-term measures to control the monkey menace.

The meeting was held as per the directions of the High Court to evolve a mitigation plan to control the menace of monkeys which are damaging the crops in the state. PCCF RM Dobriyal, Special Chief Secretary MAUD Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary Animal Husbandry Adhar Sinha, Secretary Agriculture Raghunandan Rao, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose and other senior officials were present.