| Telangana First State In Country To Provide Potable Water Connection To Every Home

By PTI Published Date - 02:36 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Hyderabad: Telangana is the first state in independent India to have launched a project called ‘Mission Bhagiratha‘ to provide a potable water connection to every home, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao said on Thursday.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Rama Rao, referring to a news story, said that inspired by Telangana’s project, the NDA government at the centre had launched its ‘Har Ghar Jal’ programme a few years later.

“Telangana is the first state in independent India to have launched a project called ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ to provide a potable water connection to every home, thanks to our Hon’ble CM KCR’s visionary leadership,” he said.

“Inspired by Telangana’s success, Govt of India has launched ‘Har Ghar Jal’ a few years later. What #Telangana does today, rest of India follows tomorrow,” Rama Rao added.

Under Mission Bhagiratha, it was conceived to provide 100 litres per capita per day (LPCD) treated and piped water to every household in rural areas, 135 LPCD in municipalities and 150 LPCD in municipal corporations, according to a state government website.