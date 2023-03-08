BRS slams Centre over ED summons to MLC K Kavitha

Launching a full throttle attack on the BJP-led Centre in the wake of the ED summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha, several Ministers and elected representatives of the party termed the summons a politically motivated conspiracy targeting CM K Chandrashekhar Rao and the party

Hyderabad: Launching a full throttle attack on the BJP-led Centre in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha, several Ministers and elected representatives of the party termed the summons a politically motivated conspiracy targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the party. They said the BJP was scared of the BRS growing stronger in the country.

Ministers G Jagadish Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, and Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with several BRS legislators lashed out at the Modi government calling the ED summons political vendetta. They said the BRS was ready for a fight with the BJP.

Energy minister Jagadish Reddy said the BJP was misusing constitutional institutions and trying to intimidate the BRS in Telangana and the AAP in Delhi. “This is not a notice issued as part of investigation by the agencies, but this is done with political malice,” he said.

Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy termed the notice to Kavitha as part of political vendetta, while Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said those who speak against the Central government were being booked and arrested by the Modi government. She said since Kavitha was to stage a protest in Delhi over the women’s reservation Bill, the ED notice was issued to muzzle her voice.

Legislative Affairs Minister Prashanth Reddy said the downfall of the BJP would start from Telangana. “We will fight whatever case they register,” he said. He demanded to know why no case was booked against Adani who is involved in scams of lakhs of crores and who is close to the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh also questioned the Modi government for the political vendetta against the Opposition parties. In a tweet, he asked: “Lalu ji is suffering from kidney problem. He came back after seven months of treatment. Why are you so inhumane Prime Minister Modi? Lalu ji was questioned for five hours. Today KCR’s daughter was also summoned. Modi ji, if you have so much hatred then, your agencies should summon dead bodies also. Interrogate dead bodies also now.”