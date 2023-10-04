BRS slams PM Modi over false accusations, empty promises

By Rodda Yashwanth Published Date - 09:09 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS leaders condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and others, accusing him of making baseless allegations. They reminded that Modi had no role in the affairs of the BRS and questioned him over his contribution to the development of Telangana except for making empty promises and baseless allegations.

Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy condemned the accusations of Modi against Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao and demanded evidence to substantiate the claims. He described such baseless allegations as a testament to bad politics and challenged Modi to investigate the charges using the Central agencies which were under his purview. He also called for an unconditional apology from the Prime Minister to the people of Telangana, for misleading statements and false promises.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav criticised Modi for not addressing the pressing issues related to funds and rights that Telangana should receive from the Central government. He dismissed the need for the Prime Minister’s approval for the appointment of BRS working president KT Rama Rao as Chief Minister and urged Modi to address the critical concerns of the State, rather than indulging in political whataboutry.

BRS senior leader Dasoju Sravan accused Modi of being a “cad of liars” and criticised him for his arrogance and dominance. He said the BRS does not need Modi or the BJP to retain power in Telangana. He reminded that the BRS and the AIMIM contested the GHMC elections together and questioned the need for the BJP in this partnership to secure the Mayor’s post. He dared Modi to take oath at Sri Bhagyalakshmi temple in Old City and prove his allegations against the Chief Minister.