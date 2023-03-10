CM KCR asks legislators to complete pending works, focus on development

CM KCR said Telangana was witnessing rapid progress under the BRS government and setting new benchmarks for others in all sectors

Hyderabad: Stressing on comprehensive development, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed Ministers and elected representatives to ensure effective implementation of government programmes and to complete all pending works by August. He said Telangana was witnessing rapid progress under the BRS government and setting new benchmarks for others in all sectors.

Addressing the extended general body meeting of the party at Telangana Bhavan here on Friday, Chandrashekhar Rao asked party leaders to ensure effective implementation of government schemes without any scope for corruption and indiscipline. “In the wake of the State Cabinet’s decisions to implement Griha Lakshmi scheme, second phase of Dalit Bandhu and sheep distribution schemes as well as distribution of Podu land pattas, legislators should ensure their effective implementation by coordinating with district officials,” he said.

MLAs were instructed to send proposals to district collectors in selection of beneficiaries under Dalit Bandhu scheme, following which officials would complete procedures to identify eligible beneficiaries and extend the benefit amount of Rs 10 lakh. The Chief Minister wanted legislators to ensure no scope for corruption and also organise Dalit Bandhu celebrations on August 16, marking the launch of Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Under Griha Lakshmi scheme, MLAs would prepare proposals and send them to district collectors to identify eligible persons as per norms. The Griha lakshmi Scheme benefits would be released only in the name of the women. In case the land was in the name of the husband, it could be transferred in the name of his wife at free of cost. People with all types of lands – private, assigned or patta land, would be considered for construction of houses under the scheme.

The second phase of sheep distribution scheme would be taken up in May and June to distribute 3.5 lakh units of sheep. Chandrashekhar Rao wanted MLAs to ensure genuine beneficiaries get benefits of the scheme. MLAs were also directed to carry out the patta distribution programme carefully after ensuring that eligible persons got their share.

On the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao said Telangana was leading on all fronts, after overcoming initial hurdles following the State formation. He reminded that people were enjoying uninterrupted power supply, improved irrigation facilities, and supply of safe drinking water to every household. “Telangana achieved inclusive development by performing well in welfare and development. As a result, renowned international companies like Foxconn are lauding the development and coming forward to invest in Telangana,” he said.

He added that Telangana had surpassed top players Punjab and Bengaluru in paddy cultivation and IT development respectively. “Apart from being proud about the State government’s achievements, there is a need to create awareness among the people about the progress made in the State under the BRS regime,” he said.

Further, the Chief Minister wanted legislators to visit Kanti Velugu screening camps and ensure its effective implementation. They were asked to ensure that people benefit from the Cabinet decision to extend the dates for submitting applications under GO 58 and 59, for regularisation of houses. They were also instructed to complete distribution of the 2BHK houses after the poll code was lifted.

He also asked MLAs to conduct Atmeeya Sammelans with party workers and ensure complete coordination between leaders and the activists over the next two months.

These get-togethers would be held with 10 villages as a unit. The party cadre have been directed to organise grand celebration of the BRS flag hoisting in all constituency headquarters on April 25. A meeting of the State delegates from all the party wings, will be held at LB Stadium on April 27. The BRS foundation day celebrations will be organised in a grand manner in October, with a massive public meeting at Warangal.

Chandrashekhar Rao wanted party leaders to further strengthen all party wings including BRS Vidyarthi. He wanted the BRSV to constitute district and State level committees and hold meetings. He asked party leaders to expedite construction of party offices in the remaining districts.

