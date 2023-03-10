CM K Chandrashekhar Rao rules out early polls, says BRS will retain power

Addressing a four-hour marathon meeting of BRS Ministers, MPs, legislators and party general body members at Telangana Bhavan, K Chandrashekhar Rao assured to retain sitting legislators in the Assembly polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Source: Twitter/BRS party.

Hyderabad: Putting all speculations of early polls in the State to rest, BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao categorically stated on Friday that elections would be held as per schedule only. At the same time, pointing out that all surveys were in favour of the BRS, he exuded confidence that the party would return to power for the third consecutive term in Telangana.

Addressing a four-hour marathon meeting of Ministers, MPs, legislators and party general body members at Telangana Bhavan, Chandrashekhar Rao assured to retain sitting legislators in the Assembly polls, but also warned that corruption, rudeness and irresponsibility would not be tolerated. Asking them to ensure effective implementation of all government programmes in their constituencies in coordination with in-charge Ministers, he also set deadlines for completing all pending works apart from asking them take Opposition parties head on and not to give any opportunity to the latter take advantage of them.

“All the surveys are in our favour. Majority of the MLAs will be retained. However, no allegations or corruption charges from the public will be tolerated. All the pending works pertaining to welfare and development programmes should be completed by August as the notification for Assembly elections is expected in September or October,” he told the party leaders.

On the political harassment of the BJP-led Centre, the BRS Chief wanted all party leaders to remain cautious and leave no room for any mistakes. He cautioned them that the BJP has kept a constant vigil on activities of BRS leaders to take advantage of them politically. Stating that Telangana’s rapid progress and becoming a role model for other States without relying on the Centre was causing a heart-burn to the BJP, he said the BJP was conspiring and harassing elected BRS representatives only to cover up the BJP’s inefficiency.

“After harassing Ministers and other elected representatives using Central agencies in the name of investigations, they have now targeted BRS MLC K Kavitha. But let us not get bogged down and instead, continue to expose the BJP before the people of the nation until they are thrown out of power,” he said.

Earlier, terming the party cadre as its strength, the Chief Minister instructed all MLAs to remain accessible to the people as well as party workers in their constituencies. They were asked to bridge gaps, if any, with local leaders and activists and to make efforts to take the government programmes extensively to the people. They were advised to organise ‘padayatras’ and reach out to the people to address local issues.

“Elected representatives should hold Atmeeya Sammelans with party workers over the next two months and strengthen the party further at the grassroots. All MPs, MLAs, MLCs, corporation chairpersons and other leaders should be involved in this process,” he said. He also wanted them to gear up for the next installment of the Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes to commence shortly.