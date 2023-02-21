BRS to support AIMIM in MLC polls in Hyderabad local bodies constituency

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took a decision in this regard after AIMIM sought the former's support as was extended during the previous MLC election to the seat.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:06 AM, Tue - 21 February 23

Hyderabad: The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will support the All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the upcoming biennial MLC election to Hyderabad local bodies constituency.

Despite having enough numbers to win the MLC seat through local bodies from Hyderabad, the BRS has decided to support its friendly party AIMIM.

Though the AIMIM has not officially announced the candidature, sources said Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri was likely to be retained for a fourth term including one term in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and two terms in Telangana Legislative Council.

The biennial election for Hyderabad local bodies constituency along with the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers constituency is scheduled to be held on March 13.

As per the schedule, the notification was issued on February 16 and the last date for filing nominations is February 23. The scrutiny will be conducted on February 24 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is February 27. The polling will be held on March 13, followed by the counting of votes on March 16.

For the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers constituency, the BRS extended support to Katepally Janardhan Reddy of Progressive Recognised Teachers Union (PRTU) earlier.