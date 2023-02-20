Telangana: Arrangements being made for Podu land distribution

District collectors have been instructed to keep the pass books ready for Podu beneficiaries whose names have been been approved by the respective District Coordination Committees

Hyderabad: Days after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that distribution of pattas for Podu lands will begin by this month end, the State government has started making necessary arrangements in this regard. Though the dates are yet to be finalised, the district collectors have been instructed to keep the pass books ready for Podu beneficiaries whose names have been been approved by the respective District Coordination Committees (DCCs).

Till 2022, the State government received around 3.5 lakh applications to regularise 13 lakh acres of forest land. Of a total 66 lakh acres of forest lands, it has been observed that 11.5 lakh acres have been encroached by tribals for Podu cultivation. The remaining 1.5 lakh acres are occupied by non-tribals who were not eligible for the scheme.

The survey of the Podu lands has been completed and the relevant data is now in the possession of the government. Accordingly, the officials are learnt to have already convened local meetings to sensitise the locals in some areas and are awaiting for undertakings. Further, the officials concerned also started identification of dispute-free forest land. The pattas will be distributed after holding a meeting with representatives from all political parties.

As announced by the Chief Minister, the pass books will distributed after everyone involved including the village committees, ZPTCs, MPTCs, sarpanches and local tribal leaders of the respective hamlets give undertakings that there will be no more encroachment of the forest lands in their area. The recipients will also be held accountable for preserving the forest land and maintaining its integrity by refraining from deforestation.

Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao had already announced that apart from giving ‘pattas’, the beneficiaries will also receive other benefits under Rythu Bandhu and free power supply for agricultural lands. “There should be an end to this issue. The government will not allow encroachment of even a yard of forest land because if we lose the green cover, the entire society will suffer,” he said, in the Assembly recently.

