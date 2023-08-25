BRS will always protect cadre, leaders: Medak MP

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has vowed to support the family of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) village president of Almajipur, Anil Reddy, 36, who died of a heart stroke on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:09 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is talking to BRS leader Anil Reddy's family members at Almajipur in Siddipet district on Friday

Recalling Anil’s work in strengthening the party, Prabhakar Reddy said his untimely demise would be a great loss to the party. He consoled Anil’s parents, wife and two sons of Anil Reddy. Earlier, several BJP leaders of Rudraram village in the same mandal joined BRS in the presence of the Medak MP. Fifty BJP workers of Raipole, Teknkampet and Lingareddypally joined BRS in another programme.

Speaking to the media, Prabhakar Reddy said the party would always protect its cadre and leaders.

