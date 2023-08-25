CM keeps promises to people of Patancheru

The revenue division will comprise Patancheru, Jinnaram, Ameenpur, Gummadidala and Ramachandrapuram Mandals. Those who have any complaints can submit their objections at the Collector's office.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Sanagreddy: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who made a few promises to the people during his recent visit to Patancheru, has kept them. Following the request of Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, the Chief Minister issued a GO asking the Revenue department and Sangareddy Collector to initiate the process of creating a new revenue division.

The Chief Minister has also granted a Government Polytechnic College to Patacnheru. Since the constituency had a large number of industries, Mahipal Reddy had urged the Chief Minister to set up a college that would help to upskill the youth from Patancheru area.

The two-time Patancheru MLA, who was renominated as BRS candidate for the third consecutive time, said the State government had already initiated the process for setting up of a registration office.

The State government has also initiated the process of creating the Ramayampet Revenue Division, which was a long-cherished dream of the people of Ramayampet. The Chief Minister had announced creation of the division on August 23 during his public meeting in Medak. He fulfilled the promise within two days.

