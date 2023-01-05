BRS will change direction of the country: Energy Minister

About 300 youth of Congress and BJP joined the BRS at Suryapet in the presence of the Energy Minister at his camp office in Nalgonda.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Source: Twitter/Jagadish Reddy G.

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday said the Bharath Rashtra Samithi would change the direction of the country in development and welfare of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, he said people of all sections particularly farmers and youth were up in arm against the policies of the Narendra Modi government. The BJP, which had promised to fill up two crore jobs during the elections, had failed to do this in the last eight years.

The Modi government had also privatised several public sector units, which made lakhs of youth jobless. He charged BJP government with conspiracy to privatize BSNL, Postal department and the Railways.

The BRS would emerge as an alternative to the Congress and BJP at the centre. The people of the country were looking for the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said.