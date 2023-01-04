Quality healthcare accessible to poor people with CM KCR’s initiatives: Jagadish Reddy

The Minister said dialysis centres were set up in a hospital in every assembly constituency in the State.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:23 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday said the initiatives of the State government had made quality healthcare facilities accessible to poor people in the State.

Speaking after inaugurating a dialysis centre at the Kamala Nehru Government hospital at Nagarjuna Sagar at a cost of Rs 75 lakh, Jagadish Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had laid focus on improving the quality of healthcare services and development of infrastructure in government hospitals after the formation of Telangana State. Healthcare facilities on par with corporate hospitals were now available in government-run hospitals. This had created confidence among the people in the State government with the steep increase in the number of people approaching government hospitals for treatment was proof of this.

Stating that the Chief Minister was keen on ensuring quality healthcare in rural areas also, he said dialysis centres were set up in a hospital in every assembly constituency in the State. He reminded that the State government was extending pension and free bus pass facility to dialysis patients. In all, 12 dialysis centres were already opened in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagath, Tribal Cooperative Finance Corporation (TRICOR) chairman Eslavath Ramchander Naik and others were present.