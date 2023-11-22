BRS will form govt in Telangana: Owaisi rules out hung Assembly

By PTI Updated On - 07:40 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: Addressing the media here, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday ruled out a hung Assembly in Telangana after the November 30 polls and said the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS will return to power in the state.

The Lok Sabha MP also called the Congress candidate from Jubilee Hills assembly segment, Mohammad Azharuddin an “unsuccessful politician” and expressed hope that voters would support his party candidate there.

“I’ll tell you that the Congress candidate (Azharuddin) is an unsuccessful politician. Moradabad is one of the prestigious seats in UP. He got votes there, but he did not do anything for the constituency. He did not even look back and see,” Owaisi said.

He further said the former India cricketer unsuccessfully contested in Rajasthan and also did not bother to take care of his constituency there.

“He is not a serious politician…he is a good cricketer. He scored three centuries after making his debut,” he quipped and referred to the criminal cases filed against Azharuddin related to alleged corruption in Hyderabad Cricket Association during his tenure.

Replying to a query as to why the AIMIM fielded a Muslim candidate in Jubilee Hills against Azharuddin, Owaisi said several segments in the state witness contest between two candidates of the same caste.

On the possible outcome after the polls, the MP said “I am pretty sure that after this election KCR will become the chief minister for the third consecutive time. People of Telangana are very wise.” Replying to a query, he said Rahul Gandhi was able to win in Wayanad as the Muslim League ensured 35 per cent of Muslims’ vote for him there.

He claimed that if there are any votes left out with Congress, they are Muslims and that is the reason why the grand old party doesn’t want the AIMIM party to expand.

He further said Gandhi was defeated by Smriti Irani in Amethi which is a Congress bastion since generations.

Taking on the Telangana PCC chief Revanth Reddy, the AIMIM leader alleged that he has RSS roots and Gandhi Bhavan is ‘remotely controlled by Mohan Bhagwat.’

Dismissing the allegations that the BJP and BRS have a tacit understanding, Owaisi sought to know why Chandrasekhar Rao would spend Rs 12,000 crore towards minorities development in the past 10 years then.

He alleged that the history of Congress is fraught with communal riots and several people belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities were killed in the violence.

Reacting to BJP’s promise to abolish religion-based reservations if it came to power, Owaisi said the existing quota of four per cent that is being implemented in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are not based on religion and it is false propaganda by the saffron party.

On a video in which Owaisi’s brother Akbaruddin purportedly threatened an official, he said as per Election Commission rules they have permission to conduct a rally up to 10 PM.

However, the official tried to stop the meeting before the deadline.